Hidden Camera Video Exposes Punjab Cops Who Planted Drugs On Priest

It all went by the script till a hidden camera video exposed the police plot to allegedly frame a religious leader in a drug case.

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been suspended after a purported video from a hidden camera at a Hindu religious leader's home allegedly showed him planting heroin under a bed mattress just before a police raid. The incident has triggered serious questions over the conduct of the Khanna police in Ludhiana district.

Khanna SSP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia has suspended ASI Sukhdev Singh, who was posted with the CIA staff, and ordered his removal from the case. Mahant Kashmir Giri, who was arrested on charges of drug trafficking following the raid, has also been released from the case.

The controversy centres on a police raid at the residence of Mahant Kashmir Giri in Khanna town. According to the police, the raid was conducted after the arrest of Giri's driver, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, who was allegedly caught with 7.5 grams of heroin.

The police later claimed that the driver's interrogation had led them to Mahant Kashmir Giri. A police team subsequently reached Giri's residence to conduct a search.

During the raid, the police claimed to have recovered around 30 grams of heroin from beneath a bed mattress and arrested the mahant in a drug trafficking case.

However, footage from a hidden camera installed at the house by the family has now cast serious doubts on the alleged recovery.

The viral video purportedly shows ASI Sukhdev Singh, dressed in plain clothes, entering the room before the police team arrives. He is allegedly seen placing a packet beneath the bed mattress.

Moments later, the police personnel enter the room, accompanied by Mahant Kashmir Giri. During the subsequent search, the police claim to discover heroin from the same spot where the ASI was allegedly seen placing the packet.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by an officer of Superintendent of Police rank, has been constituted to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

The SIT will investigate the authenticity of the viral footage, the alleged role of the suspended ASI, the circumstances surrounding the recovery of heroin and the possible involvement of other police personnel in the operation.

The incident has also led to political attacks on the AAP government in the state. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has hit out the Bhagwant Mann government over the video and police's conduct.

"Welcome to the AAP model of "Law & Order"! Khanna Police ASI was caught live on CCTV secretly hiding a packet of drugs under a mattress inside a home! @AAPPunjab promised home delivery of services, but who knew it included home-delivered drugs by the Punjab Police to frame citizens? Is this how Punjab Police delivers "Badlav" under your supervision, Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann?" he posted.