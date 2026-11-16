Indian Man In Slovakia Reveals Monthly Expenses, Says Taxes Cost Rs 30,000

An Indian man living in Slovakia has shared a breakdown of his monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into the cost of living in the European country. From taxes and rent to food and gym membership, his account has sparked interest among social media users curious about the expenses involved in moving abroad. PG Gurjar, who originally hails from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, shared the details in an Instagram video. He explained how much he spends every month on taxes, accommodation, food, fitness and other personal needs.

Gurjar began by revealing that he pays around Rs 30,000 in monthly taxes to the Slovakian government.

He then spoke about his accommodation costs, saying he pays 200 euros (approximately Rs 20,000) every month for his room. His monthly food expenses come to around 150 euros, or Rs 15,600. Apart from these basic expenses, Gurjar spends approximately Rs 5,000 on his gym membership. Another Rs 5,000 goes towards mobile bills, eating out and other personal expenses.

According to his calculation, his total monthly expenditure, including taxes, comes to around Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000.

"Is Slovakia really expensive, or can you live comfortably on an average salary? From rent and groceries to transport and monthly expenses, let's explore the real cost of living in Europe," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Gurjar also offered a word of caution to people planning to relocate abroad. He said that while living in another country may provide access to better facilities and different lifestyle opportunities, maintaining that standard of living can be expensive. He advised people to carefully consider the financial implications before making the decision to move overseas.

The cost of living in Slovakia can vary significantly depending on the city, accommodation and lifestyle. Shared rooms and student housing are generally more affordable, while renting a private apartment, particularly in larger cities, can considerably increase monthly expenses.