Tired Of Waiting For Forest Officials, Madhya Pradesh Woman Catches Crocodile Herself

How long does one wait for forest officials to come and catch a crocodile? A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur apparently decided she had waited long enough. With a four-foot-long reptile lurking in a pond on her farmland and no rescue team in sight, she laid a trap, caught the crocodile herself and carried it in her arms to hand it over to Forest Department officials.

Farmer Lakpat Yadav and his wife live in Sunpur Ghana village, under the jurisdiction of the Khamaria police station. They spotted a crocodile in the village pond, which sparked a fear among the villagers.

Yadav alerted forest officials about the reptile's presence but nobody turned up to help them. So, he and his wife decided to take matters into their own hands.

The couple laid a net in the pond and managed to catch the crocodile. In a startling turn, the woman farmer then carried the reptile in her arms and took it to forest department personnel.

The incident led villagers to question forest department's response to wildlife rescue calls. Villagers said they were forced to take the risk themselves after the department failed to send a team to the spot despite being informed.

The episode has also highlighted the dangers of untrained people attempting to capture wild animals. Catching a crocodile without professional assistance can be extremely risky, and such rescue operations should be handled only by trained teams.