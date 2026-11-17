More than 400 prominent citizens, civil society members, academics, scientists and former bureaucrats have urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to postpone the proposed Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled for December 7–9, citing the state's deepening El Niño-induced drought and drinking water crisis.

In an appeal to the Chief Minister, the signatories questioned the government's decision to host around 4,000 international delegates at Bharat Future City with five-star facilities while large parts of Telangana grapple with severe water shortages.

The appeal points out that the government notified severe drought in 365 mandals across 31 districts on October 24 through GO MS No. 3. It also recalls Revanth Reddy's own warning that the El Niño crisis could resemble the Covid-19 pandemic, with drinking water and power shortages likely to persist until July 2027.

“Rolling out luxury amenities for the global elite while ordinary citizens face thirst and distress will be seen as being insensitive to the people of Telangana,” the signatories warned.

The letter highlights the worsening ground situation, claiming that schools and hostels have sent students home due to water scarcity, IT companies are shifting to remote working arrangements, and several Hyderabad localities are receiving water supplies only once every three to four days.

The signatories also criticised the government's decision to assign senior bureaucrats and officials as liaison personnel for visiting delegates. They argued that diverting administrative machinery towards summit-related hospitality would undermine drought relief operations, water coordination and public grievance redressal.

Among the prominent Telangana signatories are Prof. Shantha Sinha, Prof. D. Narasimha Reddy, former bureaucrat Akunuri Murali, Dr. K. Babu Rao, Lalita Ramdas, Dr. Rukmini Rao, Dr. Sagari Ramdas and Kanneganti Ravi.

National-level signatories include former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma, environmental activist Prafulla Samantara, Prof. Roop Rekha Verma, Soumya Dutta, Kalyani Menon Sen and C.R. Neelakandan.

Calling for an immediate rethink, the signatories demanded that public funds, electricity, water and administrative resources be prioritised for drought mitigation and protecting citizens' right to life.

The Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 will be held from December 7 to 9, 2026, at Bharat Future City, Hyderabad, on the campus of Young India Skills University.

The three-day event is expected to bring together global investors, industrialists, policymakers and business leaders to attract investments, promote Telangana as a global industrial and technology hub, generate employment and advance the state's Telangana Rising 2047 vision, which aims to build a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

The programme includes 52 sector-specific sessions, six exhibition halls and showcases covering defence, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, IT, artificial intelligence, startups, manufacturing and education.