Meetings With BJP For Exchange Of Ideas, Not For Decision-Making: RSS BJP National President Amit Shah, along with 6 cabinet ministers on Monday met top functionaries of RSS on completion of 4 years of Modi government.

Share EMAIL PRINT RSS all-India prachar pramukh Arun Kumar speaks at an event. (File)



"These are not Samanvay (coordination) meetings neither these are decision-making meetings," RSS all-India prachar pramukh Arun Kumar said in a statement.



On completion of four years of the Narendra Modi government, BJP National President Amit Shah, along with six cabinet ministers on Monday met top functionaries of the RSS to deliberate on government programmes and policies, including the much-awaited education policy. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP.



The statement comes



Mr Kumar said the various RSS organisations working in the same field occasionally come together to share their experiments, experiences and observations.



To enable detailed discussions, these organisations are grouped in various groups working in the same field, he said.



They are grouped as "Seva" (Service activities) "Vaicharik" (Intellectual arena), "Arthik" ( Economy), "Shiksha" (Education) , "Samajik" (social activities) etc.



He also said such group meetings are taking place every year since 2007.



This year, the RSS organisations have planned their meetings from May 28-31 in Delhi.



The meeting of the Sangh, its affiliates, the BJP, and the government was chaired by RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal.



The BJP was represented by Mr Shah, party vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, general secretary Ram Madhav and secretary (organisation) Ram Lal.



The government was represented by the six ministers - Rajyavardhan Rathore, JP Nadda, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma, Prakash Javadekar and Thawarchand Gehlot.



The RSS has said that its ongoing meeting with the BJP and union ministers is not a coordination meeting but an exercise to interchange the ideas."These are not Samanvay (coordination) meetings neither these are decision-making meetings," RSS all-India prachar pramukh Arun Kumar said in a statement.On completion of four years of the Narendra Modi government, BJP National President Amit Shah, along with six cabinet ministers on Monday met top functionaries of the RSS to deliberate on government programmes and policies, including the much-awaited education policy. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP.The statement comes amid speculation that the disinvestment of the debt-ridden state-run carrier Air India and runaway fuel price rise were likely to be discussed during meeting between the RSS, the BJP and the centre on Tuesday.Mr Kumar said the various RSS organisations working in the same field occasionally come together to share their experiments, experiences and observations.To enable detailed discussions, these organisations are grouped in various groups working in the same field, he said.They are grouped as "Seva" (Service activities) "Vaicharik" (Intellectual arena), "Arthik" ( Economy), "Shiksha" (Education) , "Samajik" (social activities) etc.He also said such group meetings are taking place every year since 2007.This year, the RSS organisations have planned their meetings from May 28-31 in Delhi.The meeting of the Sangh, its affiliates, the BJP, and the government was chaired by RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal. The BJP was represented by Mr Shah, party vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, general secretary Ram Madhav and secretary (organisation) Ram Lal.The government was represented by the six ministers - Rajyavardhan Rathore, JP Nadda, Maneka Gandhi, Mahesh Sharma, Prakash Javadekar and Thawarchand Gehlot. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter