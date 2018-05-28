Centre, RSS Meet May Look At Air India Stake Sale, Fuel Price Rise BJP president Amit Shah, finance and railway minister Piyush Goyal and civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu are among top BJP leaders who are likely to attend the meeting

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The centre is looking to sell a majority stake in debt-ridden state-run carrier Air India New Delhi: The disinvestment of the debt-ridden state-run carrier Air India and runaway fuel price rise are likely to be discussed in the coordination meeting between the RSS, the BJP and the centre on Tuesday.



BJP president Amit Shah, finance and railway minister Piyush Goyal and civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu are among top BJP leaders who are likely to attend the meeting, which will seek to iron out pinprick issues. The meeting will be chaired by RSS joint general secretary Krishan Gopal.



The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP.



A day before the scheduled coordination meeting, the price of compressed natural gas or CNG in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.36 per kg as input raw material got costlier because of rupee depreciation and rise in natural gas price. CNG will cost Rs 41.97 per kg in Delhi now.



The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and Swadeshi Jagran Manch have also opposed Air India's disinvestment in its current form. The Manch has said Air India is getting operating profits but is running into losses due to high debt. It has suggested that the centre should monetise the assets of the state-run carrier to repay its debt.



The centre is looking for buyers to sell 76 per cent state in Air India. It has plonked over Rs 23,000 crore into Air India since 2012 to keep the debt-ridden airline from dropping out of the skies.



