A 32-year-old woman was killed after her Activa scooter was hit from behind by a container truck in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

The victim, identified as Ankita Jadhav, a resident of Kharivali, was riding the scooter on Thursday at around 11:40 am when it was struck from behind by the container truck on a highway.

The scooter was ahead of the long container lorry and not at blindspot, as seen in the visuals.

Ankita sustained critical injuries after the truck's tyre passed over her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

According to local residents, traffic in the Kudus area has been restricted to a single lane due to ongoing highway concreting work, resulting in frequent traffic jams.

Citizens have expressed anger over the lack of adequate staff to maintain signage, install barricades and manage traffic during the construction work. They have questioned how many more lives the administration is willing to risk before taking corrective measures.

(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)