A 27-year-old woman sub-inspector posted at the Jarcha police station in Greater Noida was found dead in the bathroom of her government accommodation on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rashmi Gautam, belonged to the 2023 batch of Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

Jarcha police station in-charge Kailash Nath told PTI that Gautam's father tried calling her on Tuesday morning but received no response. He subsequently contacted her colleagues, following which police personnel reached her quarters on the police station premises.

The personnel found her dead in the bathroom, Nath said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a silent cardiac attack. There were no visible injury marks on her body. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem examination," he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and her family members have been informed, the police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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