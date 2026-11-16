Punjab Cop Found Dead In Gurdaspur, Family Claims He Was Shot

Vinod Kumar, a Head Constable in Punjab Police, was found dead in suspicious circumstances near the Maan Kaur bypass in Gurdaspur, officials said on Monday, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the case.

Vinod Kumar's family has claimed that he was murdered.

Officials said that upon receiving the information, a team from the Punjab Police arrived at the site, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

According to Kumar's family, Head Constable Vinod Kumar appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound, and he was shot by an unknown person.

Several police personnel have been targeted in Punjab over the past three months.

In October, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh was murdered in the Tarn Taran district. He was reportedly shot near Naushehra Pannuan village, under the jurisdiction of the Sarhali police station.

According to the police, the assailants abandoned their motorcycle and fled the scene in a car.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Sukhchain Singh, was the target of a life-threatening attack while returning home from duty in Amritsar in October. Three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on the ASI, leaving him injured.

Officials stated that ASI Sukhchain Singh was on his way home to Jagdev Khurd village, located within the Ajnala police station area.

As he neared his village, near a canal, three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle, who were travelling alongside him, fired shots at him from close range. The bullet struck his left shoulder and passed right through. He was admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, on September 18, ASI Harjit Singh was killed in Amritsar, Punjab. He was shot by unidentified assailants while on night duty in the Gate Hakima area. He was taken to the hospital in a wounded condition but passed away during treatment.

The investigation revealed that after shooting ASI Harjit Singh, the accused returned to the scene and recorded a 30–40 second video. Later, the police neutralised one of the suspects involved in the murder during an encounter.

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