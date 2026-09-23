Two Cops Found Dead Inside Car In Jammu And Kashmir

Two police personnel were found dead inside a car in Ramban district late Tuesday evening here, official sources said.

Head Constable Farid Ahmed and Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Yaqoob, both posted at District Police Lines, Ramban, were found unconscious under suspicious circumstances inside a car parked at Ziarat Morh in the Sana area of Batote, the sources said.

Residents transported the duo to District Hospital Ramban, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Sources said the exact circumstances and cause of their death were not immediately known.

Police have initiated further proceedings to ascertain the circumHead Constable Farid Ahmed and Selection Grade Constable Muhammad Yaqoob, were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a car parked at Ziarat Morh in the Sana area of Batote.stances leading to the incident.

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