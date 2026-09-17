In 2025, J&K Saw No Stone-Throwing Incidents, Only 1 Terrorist Recruited

Jammu and Kashmir registered zero incidents of stone-throwing in 2025, according to the Ministry of Defence's 2025-26 Annual Report.

According to the report, the Union Territory recorded zero stone-throwing incidents in 2025 and saw local terrorist recruitment plummet to just one, the lowest ever, against 146 in 2021 and 121 in 2022.

Sustained counter-terror operations, a tightened security grid along the LoC and the Centre's development push have brought the security situation firmly under control, the report said, while cautioning that the region remains unpredictable. Stability improved further after DGMO-level talks between India and Pakistan on May 10 and 12, 2025.

Youth Shun Guns

Calling it the most significant indicator, the Defence Ministry said local youth have abandoned the path of violence and are increasingly opting for government welfare and employment schemes.

The year-wise decline in local recruitment has been stark: 146 in 2021, 121 in 2022, 19 in 2023, 4 in 2024 and just 1 in 2025.

Infiltration Down, But New Routes Emerging

Six infiltration attempts were reported in 2025. All of them were foiled, with 12 Pakistani terrorists eliminated. This marks a steady decline from 18 attempts in 2023 and 10 in 2024.

The report, however, flags a tactical shift, with Pakistan-backed groups increasingly using sectors along the International Border (IB) for infiltration and for smuggling narcotics and weapons.

19 Terrorists Killed In Hinterland

Security forces maintained high-tempo operations in the hinterland, neutralising 19 terrorists during the year, including eight Pakistani nationals - nearly 40 per cent of the total - a clear pointer to Islamabad's continued role in fuelling cross-border terrorism.

Ceasefire Violations Spike

After three years of near-total calm, the LoC witnessed 163 ceasefire violations in 2025, compared to just two in 2024, zero in 2023 and one in 2022. 124 of these violations took place during Operation Sindoor, according to the report.

The figure, however, remains far below the levels seen in 2019 (3,223) and 2020 (4,645).

Tourism Defies Terror

Defying the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir drew a record 2.3 crore tourists in 2025, including 4.13 lakh Amarnath pilgrims, signalling strong public confidence and a return to normalcy.

In sum, zero street violence, negligible local recruitment, fewer infiltration bids and booming tourism together mark the new normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the report concluded.

