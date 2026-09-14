"Significant Reduction" In Chinese Deployment: Defence Ministry Annual Report

There has been a significant reduction in the deployment of Chinese forces across the northern borders after India's move to deploy 10 brigade-size forces in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in training areas, the Defence Ministry said in its annual report for 2025-26 today.

A brigade typically has some 3,000 soldiers with support units.

"The deployment of IA (Indian Army) in all sectors along the LAC is robust, well poised and prepared to deal with any emerging contingency," the annual report said.

Explaining the overall situation along the northern front in 2025, the Defence Ministry said the 10 brigade-size forces were of the combined arms type.

This composition refers to a self-sustaining military unit that includes different combat branches such as infantry, tanks, artillery and air defence under a single umbrella to fight independently and most effectively.

"The year 2025 witnessed significant reduction in deployment of People's Liberation Army (PLA) Forces opposite Northern Borders, with 10 Combined Arms Brigade size forces each deployed in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in traditional training areas," the report said.

While the Indian Army secured the northern borders, the bilateral interactions between India and China at the political, diplomatic and military levels also facilitated positive developments, leading to stability, the report said.

"The year witnessed renewed engagements with 33rd and 34th round of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meetings in March & July 2025 respectively. In addition, the year also witnessed resumption of Special Representatives (SR) talks to address the India-China boundary question with two rounds of talks held in December 2024 & August 2025," the report said.

"The positive developments in bilateral relationships between both countries were further reinforced during Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to China for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin in August 2025," it said.

The report said the constructive discourse of relations was also reflected during the 23rd Corps Commander Level Meet (Senior Highest Military Commander Level Meet) conducted in Eastern Ladakh on 25-26 October 2025.

"At ground level, Border Personnel Meetings continue with the PLA in all sectors in a cordial and friendly environment to resolve issues of concern," the report said.

The report comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping returned home from the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

In Jammu And Kashmir

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains firmly under control due to the relentless efforts of the army, the report said.

"The awaam (public) has chosen to follow the path of development and has been actively participating in large numbers in all government and IA run initiatives. The same has resulted in reduction in violence levels, scaled down protests and zero incidents of stone pelting," the report said.

It said the situation within Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC) had significantly altered during Operation Sindoor. It stabilised to a large extent following the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) level talks on May 10 and 12, 2025 - though the unpredictability continues, the report said.