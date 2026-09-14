2 Dead, 5 Injured As Mini-Bus Overturns In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Two people were killed and five others injured after a passenger vehicle overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Battalgala near Bakkal tunnel at around 8:40 am when the vehicle, travelling from Saranghdar towards Reasi, overturned after the driver lost control, the officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the vehicle's tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control, following which the passenger vehicle overturned.

A 48-year-old man was found dead on the spot, while six others were taken to a hospital, where one of the critically injured, aged around 35, succumbed to the injuries, the officials said.

They said two other critically injured persons were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment.

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