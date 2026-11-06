UP Woman Strangled By Lover Over Marriage Offer From Another Man

A 25-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by her lover here after he learned she was marrying another man, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Firoz, called helpline 112 and informed the police about the murder and surrendered.

The victim, Samreen, a resident of Shaukat Colony under Lisari Gate Police Station limits, worked at a call centre in the Fatehullahpur area.

Her younger brother had dropped her at work on Thursday morning after Firoz called her for a meeting, the police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale, Firoz told police that he and Samreen were in a relationship but had been having fights for some time.

He was upset after learning that her marriage was being arranged elsewhere and that he was pressuring her to marry him, the officer said.

On Thursday, an argument broke out between the two over the same matter, and he strangled her.

After the murder, he dumped Samreen's body in a forest area on the Bijli Bamba bypass and called the police, who took him into custody at the spot near Partapur, according to the police.

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