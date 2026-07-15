Woman Strangled To Death By Husband In UP, Police Case Filed

Police booked a man and his elder brother here for allegedly strangling his 22-year-old wife to death over dowry demands, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman's family has alleged that she was strangled to death on July 7 after a year of harassment.

The accused have been identified as Vijendra and his elder brother Vinod, residents of Avrai Kala Pahi village in Ballia's Bhimpura area.

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday at Bhimpura police station on the complaint by the woman's brother Ashish, a resident of Lilari village in neighbouring Mau district.

According to the FIR, Ashish's sister, Suman, was married to Vijendra on June 16 last year. The complainant alleged that soon after the marriage, Suman was subjected to harassment by her husband and brother-in-law over dowry. He further alleged that she was strangled to death on July 7.

Police said the post-mortem examination of the body was conducted on July 9.

Rasra Circle Officer Rajnish said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Further investigation is in progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)