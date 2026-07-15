UP Suspended Municipal Employee Dies By Suicide, Case Filed Against 5

A suspended employee of the Bisalpur Nagar Palika here allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday, leaving behind a note accusing the executive officer of taking bribes on the promise of reinstating him and later demanding more money, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, police have registered a case against the husband of the municipal chairperson, the executive officer and three others, they said.

According to police, 52-year-old Upendra Shankhdhar was a tax collector suspended in September last year in connection with an alleged Rs 30 lakh tax embezzlement case.

He was arrested in the case and released on bail in January this year, and had been running a grocery shop. He hanged himself at his home in Bisalpur.

Police said the five-page suicide note recovered from his room alleged that EO Shamsher Singh had taken around Rs 19 lakh from him on the promise of securing his reinstatement, but failed to do so and later demanded another Rs 8 lakh.

The note also alleged that the money had been raised by selling family land and mortgaging jewellery.

In his complaint, the deceased's brother, Anurag, also alleged that Shankhdhar had been assaulted and humiliated by the accused.

Police registered a case against the municipal chairperson's husband, Aman Jaiswal alias Nikky, Shamsher Singh and three others. Singh dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Bisalpur Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said all aspects of the case, including the allegations in the suicide note, were being investigate.

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