Fraud, Forgery Case Against UP Officer After Mother Files Complaint

In a shocking development, District Supply Officer (DSO) Seema Chaudhary, currently posted in UP's Hapur district, has found herself in deep legal trouble after her own mother filed a criminal case against her for alleged fraud and forgery.

According to the police, the case was registered at the Sarsawa police station in Saharanpur following a formal complaint by the officer's mother, Munesh Rani.

Munesh Rani, a resident of a village under the Sarsawa police station limits, alleged that her daughter Seema and a few others forged her signature on property documents in an attempt to sell her land. The mother claimed that the land deal was being executed fraudulently without her knowledge or consent.

Apart from the land fraud, the complaint levels another serious allegation against the state civil service officer.

Munesh Rani claimed that DSO Seema Chaudhary has been covertly operating a bank account in her (mother's) name. The complainant alleged that the officer has been using this particular account to deposit and funnel her "illicit earnings" or unaccounted wealth.

Acting on the mother's complaint, the Sarsawa police have registered an FIR against DSO Seema Choudhary under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police stated that a thorough investigation has been launched into the matter. Forensic examination of the land documents and a detailed scrutiny of the bank account transactions are currently underway.

Meanwhile, no official statement or reaction has been issued by DSO Seema Chaudhary regarding the allegations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)