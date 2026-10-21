No Money, No Problem? Robbers Make Man Take Loan To Loot Him In Chennai

Adding a whole new dimension to robbery, four men in Chennai kidnapped a 21-year-old man, made him apply for a loan on a mobile app and then withdrew Rs 9,500 from an ATM. They also snatched his phone before letting him go.
Officials said on Wednesday that the gang kidnapped Ajay, 21, and made him sit in an auto-rickshaw in the Pallikaranai area of the city. When Ajay told his kidnappers he had no money, they beat him up and made him apply for a loan through an app. After the loan was sanctioned, the robbers stopped at an ATM, withdrew Rs 9,500 and left with his cellphone.
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The Pallikaranai Police registered a case and their investigations led them to Sai Abuthakir alias Abu (18), Prakash Raj (22), Poobalan (23) and Sanjay (21), all of whom are from Chennai.
"The men have been arrested and the auto-rickshaw used to kidnap the victim has been seized. The accused have been sent to judicial custody," said an official.
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