Schools In Chennai, Nearby Districts Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Flood Risks

It's a rain holiday today for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts as incessant overnight rains lashed the region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days.

Chennai's Meenambakkam recorded 120.3 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours up to 5.30 am today, while Nungambakkam received 107.2 mm, highlighting the intensity of the downpour across the city.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall until 10 am in 16 districts, including Chennai and parts of southern and delta Tamil Nadu. The broader forecast warns of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26, amid the onset of the northeast monsoon.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast within the next 24 hours, potentially sustaining the spell of heavy rainfall.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said precautionary measures had been put in place to deal with waterlogging and other rain-related emergencies. Heavy-duty pumps have been deployed, while 200 relief centres have been kept ready, along with central kitchens to provide food if required.

The civic administration said there had been no major inundation across the city, except at one identified hotspot. Three subways that experienced waterlogging have since been cleared.

Residents have been advised to avoid water bodies and exercise caution near electrical installations in public places.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. The incident occurred when he was bringing his sheep home amid the rains, adding to concerns over the safety risks posed by thunderstorms during the monsoon.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the coming days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast over Kerala and Mahe from October 20 to 26, South Interior Karnataka from October 21 to 24, and parts of Andhra Pradesh on October 20 and 21.

The northeast monsoon is crucial for Tamil Nadu, accounting for a significant share of the rainfall needed to replenish drinking water sources and meet irrigation requirements. The distribution and intensity of rainfall over the coming weeks will be closely watched, particularly in a state that depends heavily on the seasonal rains to replenish its reservoirs.

For the newly formed TVK government, the spell presents its first major monsoon challenge. Its preparedness, coordination between departments and ability to prevent urban flooding and respond to emergencies will be put to the test as the rain is forecast to continue over the next several days. Health Minister Dr Arun Raj inspected vulnerable locations in Chennai.