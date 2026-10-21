Bangladesh In Diplomatic Bind After Citizens' Execution By Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has executed two Bangladeshi nationals, a man and a woman, accused of kissing inside a mosque in Mecca. Now Dhaka has said the kingdom has not informed it either of the couple's death sentences or the executions. Saudi Arabia's alleged silence has left Bangladesh in a difficult diplomatic position.

Dhaka wants closer ties with Riyadh and has signalled its intention to join the Mecca Pact -- a security alliance of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. Yet it must now answer for the welfare of roughly 3.5 million Bangladeshi workers who live in the Kingdom and send home remittances that its economy depends on.

Saudi Arabia is yet to respond to Bangladesh's queries about the execution, which, according to Dhaka, was carried out without following the established norm of notifying the individual's home country.

"There have been lapses in information-sharing and diplomatic communication over the recent executions of the two Bangladeshi nationals in Saudi Arabia. The government has sought a detailed explanation and information from the Saudi authorities regarding the incident, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, said.

Although there was contention over being kept in the loop about the legal proceedings, Bangladesh seems to accept the sentence that Saudi authorities carried out.

"This is certainly unfortunate. The execution was carried out following allegations or accusations of criminal offences, and that is disappointing for us. The sanctity of the House of Allah is sacred, and people travel to Mecca with pure intentions. If what we have heard and learned about this incident is true, it is naturally extremely unfortunate and in no way acceptable," Kobir added.

With an estimated 3.5 million Bangladeshi workers living in Saudi Arabia and sending remittances, the relationship is critical for Bangladesh's economy, but the execution has put bilateral ties between the two nations in the spotlight. Now, Bangladesh is trying to balance its economic interests with the welfare of its migrant population, given that Saudi Arabia is Bangladesh's largest overseas labour market.

The two Bangladeshis executed were Nazrul Islam Abdul Bashir and Sweety Akter. According to information in the Saudi Interior Ministry's statement, as reported by Saudi media, the executions took place in the Mecca region. They were accused of engaging in immoral acts inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca, thereby violating its sanctity.

The couple had been detained in Saudi Arabia since August 2023.

According to a list sent by the Labour Welfare Wing of the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah, 306 Bangladeshis are in prisons across western Saudi Arabia in connection with morality-related cases. Of them, 147 Bangladeshis have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from one month to 15 years, the list mentioned.