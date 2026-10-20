'I Know It's Risky But...': Sheikh Hasina Narrows Bangladesh Return Date

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her intention of returning to her country in December, even if the current Tarique Rahman-led government "arrests, kills or tortures" her. Hasina, who fled Bangladesh following the collapse of her government in August 2024, said her return might expose her to imprisonment or violence but argued that political responsibility required her to stand alongside her supporters.

Addressing a Washington-based press conference virtually, the former premier said it was her responsibility to return to Bangladesh and that the dangers surrounding it would not deter her.

"I will go back to Bangladesh in December. I am not afraid. I know they can kill me, arrest me and torture me...It's my responsibility to go," she said, without giving the exact date for her return.

"How risky it is, I don't care. I have to go back," Hasina added.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, subsequently told journalists that no date had been fixed and that an announcement would be made closer to the time.

Hasina's Thank You Note To India

The Awami League leader has been living in India since her removal from power. She also thanked the Indian government and people for receiving her and providing refuge during a period of political upheaval.

"Well, thanks to the Indian government and the people, all party, they received me just like in 1975," she said, recalling the period when she and her sister survived the assassination of several members of their family.

A Promise Of Return

She also mentioned several earlier episodes in her political career when she returned to Bangladesh despite threats to her safety, including her return in 1981 after years abroad following the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other family members in 1975 and her decision to return during the political emergency in 2007, when she faced criminal allegations.

Call for a Fair Trial

Hasina also accused Bangladesh's current political leadership under Prime Minister Tarique Rehman of using criminal proceedings against her and members of the Awami League to suppress political opposition. Disputing the legitimacy of the cases, she maintained that allegations against political leaders should be resolved through fair judicial proceedings.

Hasina said Bangladesh's political future should be determined by its citizens through free and inclusive democratic processes.

"I ask that Bangladeshis determine their government through free, inclusive political processes," Hasina said.

The former prime minister called for independent courts, freedom of expression, political association, protection of minorities and respect for due process. She argued that excluding political parties from democratic participation would deepen divisions and undermine national reconciliation.

"Equally, those who oppose my government are citizens whose rights must be respected. The future of Bangladesh must be built on reconciliation, not revenge," she said.

On 2024 Protests

Hasina also acknowledged that her own administration faced difficult questions over its record and the events surrounding the 2024 protests.

"I acknowledge the difficult questions surrounding my government, the events of 2024 and their aftermath," she said.

She maintained that allegations against anyone, including herself, should be resolved through transparent and impartial legal proceedings.

