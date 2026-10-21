Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools Closed In 5 Districts As Heavy Rainfall Continues

Tamil Nadu Rain: Schools in five districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed today, October 21, due to heavy rain. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet are among the announced districts, as incessant overnight rains lashed the region, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next five days.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall until 10 am in 16 districts, including Chennai and parts of southern and delta Tamil Nadu. The broader forecast warned of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until October 26, amid the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Six districts in Tamil Nadu were placed under an orange alert for Saturday, with the weather department forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall as the northeast monsoon brought widespread showers across the state.

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Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, the Nilgiris, and Coimbatore were likely to receive the most intense rainfall, the weather reports stated on Saturday. The department attributed the prevailing wet conditions to an atmospheric disturbance over the Tamil Nadu region following the onset of the monsoon. The forecast also indicated heavy rain across several other districts, including Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur in the delta region, along with Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem.

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Residents have been advised to avoid water bodies and exercise caution near electrical installations in public places.