Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Western Ghats Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of southern Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats on Monday, offering some relief amid rising temperatures across the region.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a low-pressure system prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south-central Maharashtra is influencing weather patterns across southern India.

Under its impact, several districts in south Tamil Nadu and along the Western Ghats are expected to receive moderate rainfall with occasional lightning.

The weather system is likely to persist over the next few days, with the IMD predicting continued rainfall activity in key districts. Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, in particular, are expected to experience moderate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast also indicates that rainfall will continue in these districts towards the end of the week, with similar weather conditions expected on Friday and Saturday.

While parts of the western and southern regions brace for rainfall, Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies over the next two days.

No significant rainfall activity has been forecast for the city during this period, although cloud cover may provide mild respite from the prevailing heat.

Despite the expected rainfall in certain regions, temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to remain above normal.

The IMD has predicted that maximum temperatures may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average from March 23 to March 26, contributing to warm and humid conditions in several areas.

Weather officials have advised residents, particularly in rain-prone districts, to remain cautious during thunderstorms and lightning activity. At the same time, people have been urged to take necessary precautions against heat-related discomfort, especially in areas where temperatures continue to soar.

The evolving weather pattern highlights a mix of summer heat and localised rainfall across Tamil Nadu, driven by atmospheric instability linked to the low-pressure system.

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