Madras High Court Orders Probe Into 20 Years Of Book Procurement For Tamil Nadu Libraries

The Madras High Court ordered a detailed probe into how books were purchased for Tamil Nadu's public libraries over the last 20 years while hearing a contempt plea over alleged books procurement scam for supply to the Periyar Science Centre and Library in Coimbatore. The court also suggested that the state government release a detailed report on these purchases and demanded a detailed account of the collection and utilisation of library tax, warning the state to build a foolproof system to stop corruption in the future.

In an order passed on Monday, a division bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi observed the earlier safeguards had failed.

"The earlier guidelines have been rendered toothless. It is time to evolve a foolproof procedure," the bench observed, adding that a formal government order should be issued to establish a binding procurement mechanism. The bench also indicated that the contempt petition could be closed once such a procedure was in place.

The controversy over the procurement of books for the Periyar Science Centre and Library in Coimbatore gained wide attention after eminent Tamil writer Perumal Murugan flagged concerns over questionable titles linked to publishers Agal Vilakku and Phoenix. Murugan suspected that the irregularities could be part of a much larger scam in public library book procurement, rather than an isolated instance involving a few titles. The concerns included books attributed to fictitious authors and publications suspected to have been generated using artificial intelligence, with dubious content.

The State government told the court that the DVAC's Chennai City unit had registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Agal Vilakku Publications proprietor Mohan has been named as an accused. The government also informed the court that five officials had been suspended in connection with the alleged scam.

Raising nine questions for the government, the court sought detailed explanation on purchase of books for the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai and Periyar Arivulagam. It demanded to know whether the same safeguards applied to both general and special procurements, the total volume of books purchased, the timeline of the selection process, and whether books rejected by expert committees were still procured.

The court specifically questioned the selection of titles from Agal Vilakku Publications. It asked who rejected around 600 of the more than 2,300 titles submitted by the publisher, at what stage and for what reasons, while around 1,700 titles were selected for purchase. The Bench also sought details of the recommendations made by a 137-member expert committee and how many of those recommendations were ultimately acted upon.

It further sought details of the number of Tamil and English books purchased, the budgets allocated for each, whether the entire allocation had been spent and if senior officials supervised the work of the nodal and coordinating officers or not.

On library cess, the Bench said the government must explain whether the money collected was duly credited and it was spent. The court specifically asked for a paragraph addressing the issue in the affidavit to be filed by the authorities.

Acknowledging that courts do not ordinarily direct investigating officers to arrest specific accused, the Bench said the case fell into an exceptional category.

"The modus operandi must be brought out," the judges observed, adding that artificial intelligence and digital processes had been subverted to achieve what they described as "sinister ends".

The contempt petition will be taken up next on November 20.

The Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore was conceived and initiated during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime , but was officially inaugurated by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of the present Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.