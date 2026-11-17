The Madras High Court has struck down as unconstitutional a Tamil Nadu government measure temporarily banning the transport of certain minerals, including rough stones and metal jelly, to other states, holding that the state cannot restrict the movement of minerals lawfully extracted under valid licences.

The order came on a petition challenging amendments to the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, brought in on July 9, 2026.

The amendment empowered the Director of Geology and Mining to regulate the movement of rough stones, including boulders, M-Sand, metal jelly and other construction materials, outside Tamil Nadu. The government subsequently imposed a three-month temporary ban on transporting these materials to other states, except Puducherry and Karaikal.

The construction industry challenged the restrictions, arguing that minerals extracted with valid licences belonged to their owners, who had the right to decide where to sell them. It also contended that the amendments required the President's assent.

The state government defended the measure, saying it was intended to prevent illegal transportation of mineral resources to neighbouring states and ensure adequate availability of construction materials within Tamil Nadu, particularly for infrastructure and urban development projects. It maintained that it had the authority to amend the existing rules.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the state could not impose such restrictions on minerals extracted under valid licences. The judges observed that the licences had been issued after obtaining the President's assent to the governing law and that the subsequent restriction ran contrary to that approval.

The Bench ruled that the temporary ban violated the law and struck down Rule 3A, declaring it unconstitutional.