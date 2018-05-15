Uneasy Allies? Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy Meet Under Governor's Roof Karnataka election 2018 results: Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy met as the Congress and its new ally JD(S) went to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and stake claim to form government

Karnataka election results 2018: Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy met at Governor's House in Bengaluru. Bengaluru: At the Governor's House today, Congress's Siddaramaiah was seen with the man who hopes to replace him -- HD Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal Secular. The two men met as the



Standing in one of the opulent rooms, the two men were seen greeting each other formally. Later, they were seen seated, waiting for the Governor's summons, separated by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and a vacant chair. There was no eye contact.



Mr Kumaraswamy's elevation in the JD(S) was the reason for Mr Siddaramaiah's acrimonious exit from the party. It is common knowledge that party chief HD Deve Gowda is yet to forgive him for that.



Over the last few days, as exit polls predicted a split verdict, the JD(S) made it clear that if the Congress wanted to form an alliance, it had to take the first step. Mr Kumaraswamy went on record saying he prefers to be king and not kingmaker.



That the Congress camp was considering the issue became clear as Mr Siddaramaiah remarked that he had no objection stepping aside if the party wished to have a Dalit candidate. But there was a rider: "Even the MLAs also have to give their opinion".



Today, senior JD(S) leaders indicated that back-channel discussions between the two parties were on. But the final decision to give up the Chief Minister's post and support a JD(S)-led government was taken at a family council this noon at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence. His mother Sonia Gandhi, who led the party for nearly two decades, and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present, sources told NDTV.



