Over 1,200 Tourists Stranded Amid Rain, Landslides, Rising Rivers In Sikkim

As monsoon tightens its grip on North Sikkim, more than 1,276 domestic tourists and two foreign nationals remain stranded in the picturesque but now perilous valleys of Lachen and Lachung in Mangan district.

The situation, triggered by continuous rainfall, landslides, and rising water in the river Teesta, has brought both travel and rescue efforts to a standstill.

Evacuation was scheduled for Sunday, but fresh landslides have come in the way.

Eight tourists who went missing on May 29 after their vehicle plunged into the Teesta River at Munshithang, ae yet to be traced.

In Dzongu, the Phidang Bailey bridge -- newly built after the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in 2023 -- has suffered structural damage in its base due to the surging waters.

The bridge, which acts as a lifeline connecting the isolated Dzongu constituency, is now only passable on foot.

Local authorities and the GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force) managed to restore partial access for emergency services on Sunday, but the damage is extensive.

"A fresh landslide in Shipgyer, Upper Dzongu, on Friday night blocked the route, forcing a delay... With roads cut off and communication lines fragile, the region remains in a precarious," said Sonam Detchu Bhutia, a senior police officer of Mangan.

"The condition of roads in North Sikkim is pathetic. Around 700 to 800 tourists may still be stranded in the higher reaches. The Phidang bridge was our only hope, and even that's now under threat," said Sonam Kipa Bhutia, Zilla Panchayat Upadhakshya of Mangan District.

