Woman, Lover Kill Her Daughter, Travel 300 Km To Hide Body In Rajasthan

Roshanbai and her live-in partner started their 300-kilometre-long journey from Jaipur to Rajasthan's Baran district with a packet that had shocking contents - her four-year-old daughter's body.

Roshanbai and Mahavir Bairwa, her live-in partner, got into a fight in their Jaipur house. An unfortunate turn of events led to the killing of her daughter Ishika. On reaching the man's family's residence in Baran, the couple tied the girl's body with a dupatta, put it in a plastic bag and put it in a cupboard.

The body was discovered on Saturday when the man's father Jairam Bairwa smelled a strong stench emanating from the cupboard and blooding dripping from it.

Baran Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chaudhary said Ishika was Roshanbai's child with her former husband Ravinder Bairwa. She was living with her mother and her live-in partner for the last seven months.

While Mahavir Bairwa has been arrested, the search for Roshanbai is underway.

Mahavir Bairwa's criminal record includes 15 serious cases, of murder, robbery, theft and assault. He had also been sentenced to jail in 2022 in the case of a farmer's murder and came out on bail a year ago.

With inputs from Brajesh