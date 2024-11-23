Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Loses Channapatna Assembly Bypoll

HD Kumaraswamy with son Nikhil Kumaraswamy during campaign

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, a BJP ally, lost to Congress' CP Yogeshwara by a margin of 25,413 votes in Channapatna, giving the ruling party in Karnataka something to cheer about after the deflating Maharashtra results.

Actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson, secured 87,229 votes, while Yogeshwara, a BJP turncoat, got 1,12,642 votes.

BJP and JD(S) leaders including Deve Gowda, BS Yediyurappa had together campaigned for Nikhil in Channapatna.

A five-time MLA from the segment and a former minister, Yogeshwara, who is also an actor-turned-politician, had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP ahead of his nomination.

With the win in Channapatna, the Congress won all three bypolls in the state.

In another huge upset for the BJP, Bharath Bommai, son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, lost to Congress' Yasir Pathan in Shigagaon bypoll.

Early trends had initially shown Bharath Bommai leading.

"I don't say it is a defeat of Bharath Bommai, it's a message from the people for what his father did. Only two things work - development and guarantees. It is a message from the people that allegations should stop, and concentration should be on work. This is the beginning, and we will come back to power in 2028," said an upbeat Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Opposition parties made several allegations against Chief Minister, Ministers and government but the false allegations never worked for BJP and JDS, said Mr Shivakumar.

"Kamala (lotus) should be in the lake, JDS must be in field (a pun on the JDS symbol). You should see your face in the mirror that now people rejected your allegations which you made on Chief minister. In Shiggaon, in Sandur and in Channapattana people have rejected the statements made by the BJP and NDA leaders. Their alliance will never work in Karnataka," he added.

Congress' Annapoorna Tukaram bested BJP's Bangara Hanumantha in Sandur.