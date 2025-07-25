Minister Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2021 Huzurabad Bypoll Code Violation

A special court in Hyderabad has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, for his failure to appear in court. The case pertains to an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Huzurabad assembly constituency by-election in 2021.

The case was registered in October 2021, accusing Bandi Sanjay of making remarks against an opposing party, alleging they distributed money to voters. Police filed a chargesheet in 2023, and the case was subsequently transferred to the special judicial first-class magistrate's court.

On Thursday, when the matter came up for hearing, Mr Sanjay's counsel informed the court that he could not be present due to the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi. However, the magistrate took a serious view of his repeated absence despite previous directives and issued the NBW. The case has been adjourned to July 30 for further hearing.

This incident is not the only legal matter Mr Sanjay has faced. He was recently served a notice by the SIT to record his statement as a witness in a case related to alleged illegal phone tapping during the previous BRS regime, which he has agreed to.

Additionally, the Telangana High Court has, in some instances, dispensed with his personal appearance in other criminal cases, including one related to alleged MCC violations during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.