In Telangana, BJP's Bandi Sanjay Calls Out "Preferential Treatment" For A Owaisi's Son

Junior Union Home Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government, questioning alleged special exemptions granted to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's family and condemning reported threats against media houses.

Speaking to reporters in Jagtial district, after inaugurating federal government development projects, he demanded clarification from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, alleging a double standard in law enforcement.

Bandi Sanjay specifically questioned the Hyderabad Development Authority (HYDRA), stating, "Are the HYDRA authorities demolishing the houses of the poor in the name of encroachments, but giving exemptions to Akbaruddin Owaisi's family, who have built buildings in lakes and ponds and are running colleges and businesses there?"

He cited claims by HYDRA that they cannot demolish illegal constructions at Owaisi's college due to the presence of 10,000 students, contrasting this with the demolition of "small houses and huts built by poor people in the Musi river catchment areas, who have no source of livelihood or shelter".

"Do only the lives of Akbaruddin's family have value? Don't the lives of poor people matter? Are they not human?" Sanjay asked, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to alleged transgressions by AIMIM leaders, including attacks on police officers, nonpayment of electricity bills, encroachment on lands, and even purported connections with terrorists.

He questioned if "the law has become KCR's puppet under Congress rule".

He also criticised alleged preparations by leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the main opposition party, to attack the offices of ABN and Andhra Jyothi for publishing critical stories.

"When media houses are being attacked, what is the Chief Minister doing? What is the government doing?" he demanded, directly challenging Revanth Reddy's alleged inaction.

He reminded Revanth Reddy of his own past imprisonment, asking, "Weren't you jailed unjustly and denied bail? Have you forgotten all that and now joined hands with them?"

Bandi Sanjay contended that stricter action against those who previously attacked Mahaa TV would have prevented the current situation. He vowed that the BJP would "always stand at the forefront in protecting democracy and press freedom".

Daring BRS leaders, Bandi Sanjay said, "If you have guts, attack ABN or Andhra Jyothi and see what happens. Within two hours of your attack, our BJYM (BJP youth wing) activists will take care of your BRS office and the TV channel in it. Telangana is no longer a jagir of BRS or KTR."