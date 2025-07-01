Advertisement
AAP's Sanjeev Arora Resigns From Rajya Sabha After Being Elected Ludhiana West MLA

AAP leader Sanjeev Arora resigned his Rajya Sabha membership after he won the assembly bypoll to Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab.

AAP's Sanjeev Arora Resigns From Rajya Sabha After Being Elected Ludhiana West MLA
  • Sanjeev Arora resigned from Rajya Sabha after winning the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll
  • Arora was elected to the Rajya Sabha on April 10, 2022, for a term until April 9, 2028
  • He won the bypoll by over 10,000 votes against Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu
New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday resigned his Rajya Sabha membership after he won the assembly bypoll to Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab.

Arora submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has accepted it.

A first-time MP, Arora was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab on April 10, 2022 and his tenure was till April 9, 2028.

A businessman based in Ludhiana, who was earlier into exports, won the bypoll by a margin of over 10,000 votes against his nearest rival from the Congress Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Decks have now been cleared for the AAP to nominate someone else from the party which is in power in Punjab.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who was speculated to enter the Rajya Sabha, has denied that he is in the race for the Rajya Sabha seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

AAP, Sanjeev Arora, Ludhiana West Bypoll
