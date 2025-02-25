Corruption Case Against HD Kumaraswamy On, Supreme Court Offers No Relief

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy's petition seeking cancellation of proceedings in a corruption case against him has been scraped by the Supreme Court.

The High Court had refused to cancel the proceedings as well. This time, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Rajesh Bindal refused to entertain the petition challenging a four-year-old order of the Karnataka High Court.

The case against the former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal Secular chief is linked to de-notification of two plots of land.

The complaint alleged that two plots in Halagevaderahalli Village, Uttarahalli Hobii, Bengaluru South Taluk, were denotified during Mr Kumaraswamy's tenure as Chief Minister with financial motives.

Despite objections from the BDA, Kumaraswamy, as Chief Minister, ordered the de-notification of the land in 2007, following which it was sold to private parties for Rs4.14 crore in 2010.

Mr Kumaraswamy's counsel had argued earlier that in view of the amendment in the Prevention of Corruption Act, a sanction was required to prosecute him, which has not been taken.

Without obtaining sanction, cognisance should not have been taken and the high court had erred in rejecting his petition, he argued..