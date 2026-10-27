After 5 Killed At Guwahati Hotel, CCTV Shows Man Being Shot At Point-Blank

A video of the Guwahati hotel shooting has emerged, showing a man entering what appears to be a shop and shooting at another man point-blank. Five people have died in the incident, and the Assam police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the mass murder.

According to police, the incident was triggered by a dispute between the hotel owner and the person who had taken it on lease. The victims have been identified as Helena Bharali, the owner of the hotel; her son Devarshi Kashyap; Devarshi's wife Rinika Kashyap; Narayan Das, a relative of the family; and Bhudev Bharali, Helena's brother. Satyendra Pathak, who is the man in the video seen falling after being hit by a bullet in the back of the shoulder, survived.

Police said they found four people inside the reception area of the hotel and two injured on the approach road. The injured were rushed to a hospital where one of them died.

Pathak, 43, is undergoing treatment at GMCH.

The hotel owners had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on 10 September 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh, the police said in a statement, explaining what led to the crime.

"Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements reportedly arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities. A meeting was scheduled at the hotel on 26 October 2026 to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could formally commence, an argument escalated into a physical altercation, following which the accused opened fire on six persons," the police said.

READ | 5 Shot Dead At Guwahati Hotel After Dispute Between Owner, Leaseholder

The accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, was arrested and sent to police custody. The gun used in the crime has been seized.

The probe team will be led by the Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain.

"The SIT will undertake a comprehensive investigation into the incident, including examination of forensic evidence, statements of witnesses, the circumstances leading to the firing and all other relevant aspects of the case," it added.

Congress Attacks Government

State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the incident raises serious concerns about the law and order situation in Guwahati.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic firing incident at Ulubari Hotel Bilas Inn, Guwahati, in which five people have reportedly lost their lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the Jorhat MP wrote on X.

"This incident raises serious concerns about public safety and the law and order situation in Guwahati. As Chief Minister and Home Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma must take responsibility and pay more attention to rising crime," he added.

READ | Guwahati Airport Launches 'Utsav Aarambh' For Durga Puja

Forensic Teams Collect Evidence

Teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene and collected evidence. Police said several spent cartridge cases and live cartridges of .32 calibre were recovered.

Investigators are examining the forensic evidence and witness statements as part of the probe into the shooting and the events preceding it.