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Guwahati Airport Launches 'Utsav Aarambh' For Durga Puja

The initiative marks the airport's first festive engagement at the arrival forecourt, bringing together Durga Puja-themed displays, traditional handicrafts, regional art, music and local food.

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Guwahati Airport Launches 'Utsav Aarambh' For Durga Puja
The initiative brings the festive atmosphere into the airport's arrival area
Guwahati:

Travellers arriving at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati can now get a glimpse of the Northeast's festive traditions through 'Utsav Aarambh', an initiative launched at the airport's Arrival Village.

The initiative marks the airport's first festive engagement at the arrival forecourt, bringing together Durga Puja-themed displays, traditional handicrafts, regional art, music and local food.

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The festive setup features elements associated with Durga Puja, while visitors can browse handicrafts that showcase the region's traditional art and craftsmanship. Local sweets and chaats are also part of the experience.

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The initiative brings the festive atmosphere into the airport's arrival area, giving passengers a glimpse of the culture and traditions of Assam and the wider Northeast as they enter the city.

With travellers from different parts of the country passing through Guwahati, 'Utsav Aarambh' also provides local artisans and food vendors an opportunity to showcase their products to a wider audience.

The initiative adds a festive touch to the airport during the Durga Puja season while bringing regional culture, food and traditions to a space that serves as a gateway to the Northeast.

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