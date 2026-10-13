On Camera, Woman Dragged On Road During Bag-Snatching Attempt

A woman walking along a road in Guwahati's Kahilipara was dragged for nearly 100 metres after she tried to hold on to her bag. CCTV footage of the incident has raised fresh concerns about public safety in the city.

The incident took place on October 5.

The CCTV videos begin with the woman walking on the pavement on the right side of the road. A scooter with two riders passes her. The rider sitting at the back then tries to grab her green bag. She did not let go, and the scooter kept moving, pulling her along the road. The accused then fled the scene.

The visuals show how dangerous the situation became as she struggled to keep hold of her belongings. She was at risk of serious injury.

The incident has again brought attention to street crime and the safety of women in Guwahati. It has also raised concerns about the need for stronger security measures to stop such incidents.