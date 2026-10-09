Congress Alleges Police Manhandled Ex-Assam Chief During Guwahati Protest

The Assam Congress has accused the police of manhandling former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora during a protest outside the party's headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Guwahati on Thursday.

The party was protesting the police action against Opposition MPs during a demonstration in Delhi on Wednesday.

Congress leaders in Guwahati said police personnel barricaded the entrance to the office and prevented party workers from entering.

They said Bora was manhandled by police during the confrontation and accused the police of using excessive force against protesters. The party's social media co-chairperson Bornali Phukan and other workers were carrying the national flag when police moved to disperse the protesters, a leader said.

"We will pursue legal action against the police personnel involved and seek damages for the assault," he added.

There was no immediate response from the Guwahati Police