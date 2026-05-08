How A Collector In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh Set Trap, Exposed Espionage Ring

In a stunning breach of administrative secrecy that has sent shockwaves through Madhya Pradesh's bureaucracy, Damoh Collector Pratap Narayan Yadav has uncovered what appears to be an internal surveillance racket operating from within his own office chamber.

The sensational discovery emerged after confidential details of a planned surprise inspection were mysteriously leaked to concerned officials within minutes before anyone had even stepped out of the Collector's room.

According to sources, the newly appointed Collector became suspicious when an external caller inquired about the confidential inspection plan almost immediately after it was discussed behind closed doors.

What followed was nothing short of a bureaucratic sting operation.

Determined to expose the leak, Collector Yadav personally devised a trap. He reportedly played a loud news broadcast on his mobile phone inside his chamber, left the room, and then moved toward the adjoining staff area. There, to his shock, the same audio could allegedly be heard through another receiver, strongly suggesting that conversations from the Collector's chamber were being intercepted and monitored in real time.

The revelation exposed an alleged covert system in which staff members in the adjacent PA room were using telephone receivers to secretly listen to confidential conversations, meetings, and phone calls taking place in the Collector's office, potentially relaying sensitive information to outside parties.

"This was deeply suspicious," Collector Yadav stated. "We were planning a surprise inspection, and before anyone had even left, I received information suggesting the plan had already leaked. That immediately raised red flags."

Immediate action followed.

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Assistant Grade-3 Sachin Khare has been suspended with immediate effect. Clerk Ajay Kumar Asati has been sent back to his parent Education Department, while office attendant Jaydev Ahirwar has also been removed from the Collectorate.

Officials have seized the telephone receivers, which are now being sent for forensic examination.

The Collector believes this unauthorised interception may have been going on for years.

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Insiders describe the case as a serious compromise of government confidentiality, raising alarming questions over how sensitive information may have been routinely leaked from one of the district's highest administrative offices.