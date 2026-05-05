No Insurance, No Clearance: 3 Lapses Surrounding Jabalpur Cruise Boat Tragedy

The Bargi Dam cruise tragedy is no longer just a story of a sudden storm and a capsized boat, and is beginning to look like a chain of failures waiting to be exposed.

Thirteen people died when a cruise boat operated at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur capsized on April 30. Three disturbing questions are staring the Madhya Pradesh tourism system in the face.

Why was the ill-fated boat dismantled before the investigation could properly begin?

Why was a cruise carrying tourists allegedly operating without insurance?

And how was it running without environmental clearance?

These lapses raise a serious question - was the Bargi cruise tragedy an accident, or the result of a dangerously casual system?

The first and most explosive lapse came after the tragedy. The boat was allegedly cut open and dismantled even as the official inquiry was still pending. Survivors say this may have destroyed vital clues about the vessel's design, structure, safety mechanisms and possible maintenance failures.

Advocate Roshan Anand, who survived the accident along with nine members of his family, has strongly objected to the dismantling of the vessel. He said the boat was intact when it was pulled out of the dam and should have been subjected to detailed technical examination.

"Nothing of this sort should have been done while the investigation was still underway. Now that the evidence has been destroyed, the case appears to have reached a standstill nothing further is likely to come to light," he said.

Anand had gone to Bargi Dam with his family, including his one-year-old son. The outing was meant to be a family celebration. His sister-in-law had returned from Israel, and the family had gathered to celebrate the child's first birthday. The day ended in horror. His family survived, but 13 others did not.

Officials have offered different explanations for what happened to the boat after it was recovered. Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said the vessel was not dismantled, but broke while being pulled out of the water. "It was not dismantled. The vessel broke apart while being pulled out of the water," he said.

But Bargi CSP Anjul Ayank Mishra gave another version. He said SDRF and NDRF teams cut open the boat to check whether anyone was still trapped inside. According to him, the technical team has taken custody of the engine for inspection.

Anand has questioned whether inspecting only the engine is enough. He pointed out that the cruise was a 2006-model catamaran-hull boat, nearly 20 years old. According to him, its hull, body material, structure, balance, passenger safety mechanism and design should all have been tested.

The second major lapse is equally alarming. The cruise vessel that carried paying tourists was allegedly uninsured at the time of the accident. Tourists had bought tickets for just Rs 200, but there was reportedly no mandatory insurance cover attached to the ride. This means that when disaster struck, passengers and families were left without immediate financial protection.

Several other states have already moved ahead on this front. Kerala provides accident insurance coverage bundled with tickets at eco-tourism centres. Odisha, Goa and Gujarat have also framed safety and insurance-related standards for different tourism activities. Madhya Pradesh, however, appears to have been operating without such a safety net.

In the Bargi tragedy, the government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those who died.

The third lapse is the reported absence of environmental clearance for the cruise operation. A commercial cruise operating on a dam is not merely a tourism activity. It involves passenger safety, water ecology, navigation norms, environmental safeguards and emergency response mechanisms. The questions deepen further because Tourism Department officials admit that Madhya Pradesh does not have clear Standard Operating Procedures for cruise operations. In other words, a cruise carrying dozens of tourists was operating in a state where the rulebook itself appears incomplete.

Preliminary findings have also pointed to possible mechanical trouble. One of the two engines of the cruise was allegedly malfunctioning or operating at reduced capacity. Riyaz Hussain, a survivor who spent nearly four hours in the water, told NDTV that the engine had stalled midway through the journey. The pilot of the vessel, Mahesh Patel, denied that claim, but admitted that waves were crashing over the windscreen on the second deck and that he later saw water flooding the engine compartment.

Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi has admitted that the investigation has shown indications of negligence. He said the exact level at which responsibility will be fixed will become clear only after the final report is submitted.

The current assessment is that adverse weather may have triggered the accident. Strong winds reportedly caused the vessel to sway. Passengers on the upper deck panicked and rushed to the lower deck, disturbing the boat's balance. Soon after, water began entering the vessel and people started trying to escape.

The government has constituted a four-member committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, to investigate the tragedy. The committee includes the Additional Director of Home Guards and Civil Defence, the Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner and the Secretary of the Tourism Department. It has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

Officials say the terms of reference for the probe are still being finalised. The state is also expected to study Goa's cruise operation policy as part of the process.