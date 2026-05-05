Madhya Pradesh Dalit Family Beaten With Sticks Over Temple Donation Refusal

A Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was brutally beaten for failing to give the quantity of wheat demanded as a donation for a village temple.

The incident took place in Chhatarpur's Maharajganj village. Local strongmen allegedly reached the home of the victim and demanded wheat in the name of a temple donation. When the family expressed helplessness and said they could not give the full quantity demanded, the situation allegedly turned violent.

The accused allegedly abused the family, dragged members out, and attacked them with sticks, rods, bricks, and stones. Women and children were also caught in the violence. Several members of the family were left bleeding and injured.

According to the victims, the demand for a donation was beyond their means. The family said they had already given whatever they could. "If I give away my wheat as a donation, what will I feed my children for the rest of the year?" the victim reportedly told those who had come to collect the contribution.

Five members of the family sustained injuries in the attack and were taken to a local hospital for treatment after reaching the police station.

A video of the assault has also surfaced, adding to the outrage. In the video, the accused can allegedly be seen attacking the family. The visuals have once again raised disturbing questions about caste intimidation and rural power structures in the Bundelkhand region.

The victims have alleged that Shyam Patel, Hardayal Patel, Kripal Patel, Raja Bhaiya Patel, Ramswaroop Patel, Bhagwatdayal Patel, and a few others were involved in the assault. They also alleged that their remaining wheat was forcibly taken away and transported from the spot. However, they claim the vehicle allegedly used to carry the wheat has not yet been seized.

Police say they have taken action in the case. Civil Lines Inspector Ashutosh Shroti said the dispute arose during the collection of a wheat donation for a temple and later escalated into violence.

"The incident stemmed from a request for wheat donations for a temple, which subsequently escalated into a physical altercation. The accused individuals have been arrested, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law," Shroti said.

Police said action has been initiated against five accused under the provisions of the SC/ST Act. Four accused have been arrested, while one is on the run.

However, the family members said they are not satisfied with the action so far and alleged that the assault was not a sudden quarrel but an organised act of caste pressure in the name of temple donation. They have also questioned why no action was taken against the committee that allegedly directed the collection and pressure tactics.