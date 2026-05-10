Himanta Sarma Stakes Claim To Form Government In Assam

Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed reporters on Sunday at Lok Bhawan after the BJP Legislature Party unanimously elected Himanta Biswa Sarma as its leader for a second consecutive term and staked claim to form the government before Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Thanking the people of Assam, NDA allies, and party workers, Nadda said the mandate reflected public faith in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the "double-engine government" in Assam.

"First of all, I would like to thank the people of Assam from the bottom of my heart. I thank the NDA allies and the people of Assam for their overwhelming support. This victory belongs to Prime Minister Modi. The people of Assam have voted in favour of his policies and governance model," Nadda said.

He stated that the election results showed clear support for the BJP-led government's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" and praised Himanta Biswa Sarma for implementing central government schemes effectively across the state.

Nadda said the BJP Legislature Party meeting was held at the party office, where all legislators unanimously elected Himanta Biswa Sarma as their leader through a formal proposal. He added that NDA allies, including the Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, also extended full support to Sarma's leadership.

"With the support of 102 MLAs, we have staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. The new government will continue to work for the people of Assam under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior union ministers, BJP leaders, and NDA partners would attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Nadda asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, Indian politics had adopted a new governance culture based on proactive, responsive, accountable, and report card-driven administration.

"This is not the time for elections but the time for delivery. Whatever we promised has been fulfilled, and we have also done many unpromised things. In the coming years, Assam will witness even greater development under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he added.