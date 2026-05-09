Goa Declares 82 Lakh Square Metres As No Development Zone To Protect Hills

In a major step to protect Goa's fragile ecology, the state government has declared more than 82 lakh square metres of land as No Development Zone (NDZ). The decision has been taken to stop unplanned construction and protect hills, slopes and other eco-sensitive areas across the state.

Officials from the Town and Country Planning Department said the decision was approved by the TCP Board and covers areas including Majorda, Gonsua and nearby regions. The total land marked under the new NDZ notification is over 82,85,000 square metres.

The government said the move is aimed at preventing the cutting and flattening of hills, which has become a growing concern in Goa due to rapid construction activities. Officials said protecting the natural landscape and maintaining ecological balance is the main focus behind the decision.

At the same time, Goa has also received a major boost from the Centre for its environmental protection plans. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the Goa Forest Department's proposal to declare large stretches along the Mandovi and Zuari riverbanks as eco-sensitive zones.

The area identified along the riverbanks spreads over 6,729.54 hectares, or nearly 6.72 crore square metres. According to the state government, this approval will give authorities stronger powers to stop fresh development activities in these ecologically important regions.

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said the decision is necessary to protect the fragile ecosystem around Goa's major rivers. He added that the Forest Department has already informed the Town and Country Planning Department that no development should be allowed in these identified areas.

The minister had earlier directed officials to keep a close watch on unchecked construction and land development along the Mandovi and Zuari river stretches.

The Goa government is also planning to bring rice fields and low-lying areas under the No Development Zone category. According to the minister, the move is aimed at protecting agricultural land, preventing misuse of such spaces and preserving Goa's green cover for the future.

The latest decisions come at a time when concerns over large-scale construction, hill cutting and environmental damage are growing across Goa. Environmental groups and local residents have repeatedly raised objections over rapid urbanisation and its impact on the state's natural resources.