Goa Identifies Large Eco-Sensitive Zones Along Mandovi, Zuari Rivers

The Goa Forest Department has identified a large stretch of land along the banks of the Mandovi River and Zuari River as ecologically sensitive. Around 6.72 crore square metres of area across both riverbanks has been marked as environmentally critical.

The department has asked the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department to take action to protect these zones.

Acting on directions from Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane, the Forest Department carried out this exercise to identify ecologically vulnerable areas along the two major rivers of the state.

According to an official communication, the department completed the identification and mapping of these areas along both riverbanks. The total mapped area stands at 6,729.54 hectares, which is approximately 6.72 crore square metres, and has been marked as environmentally critical.

In a letter issued by the Office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests, the department said that the exercise has been completed and detailed maps of the identified zones have been shared for further examination.

The Forest Department has written to the TCP Department, urging it to take necessary regulatory action under existing rules and regulations to protect these areas from ecological degradation.

Officials said the move, carried out under Rane's direction, aims to ensure long-term conservation of river ecosystems and prevent unregulated development along the banks of Goa's key rivers.

The directive has been issued with the approval of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Panaji.