Trump Aims To Cut Around 65% Of Staff At US Environmental Agency

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration aims to cut around 65 percent of staff at the Environmental Protection Agency, a key regulatory body that works on a range of areas, including climate change.

"I spoke with Lee Zeldin and he thinks he's going to be cutting 65 or so percent of the people from environmental," he said, referring to the EPA administrator. The agency currently employs more than 17,000 people, of the roughly two million total US federal workforce.

