Goa SSC 2026: Re-Evaluation Process Begins From April 28; Steps To Apply Here

Goa SSC Result 2026: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the re-evaluation and marks verification process after declaring the Goa SSC Result 2026 on April 26 at 5 PM.

The result was officially declared by Board Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye during a press conference held in Porvorim, Goa. Students can check their marks online at the official websites using their Seat Number, School Index Number, and Registration ID.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for photocopy of marks verified, re-evaluation, or mark verification by submitting applications at their respective schools.

Read Official Notice Here

For the re-evaluation process, the fee for photocopy verification of the answer sheet is Rs 350 per subject and the deadline to apply is May 2, 2026. The fee for answer book re-evaluation is Rs 700 per subject and the last date to apply is May 11, 2026. For mark verification in absentia, students have to pay Rs 100 per subject and the deadline is May 2, 2026.

The board has clarified that the application process is not direct, and students need to contact their schools, which will then apply through the school login portal available on the official board website.

Students opting for photocopy or re-evaluation cannot apply for mark verification in absentia. In case an answer is found missing during photocopy verification, it will be sent for re-evaluation free of cost. The board has also made it clear that applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

Meanwhile, the board has decided that supplementary examinations for students who fall under "Needs Improvement," "ATKT," or have skipped a subject will begin from June 6, 2026.