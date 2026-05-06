Woman Alleges Parasailing Mishap In Goa, Says Rope Tightened Around Her Neck

A woman shared a terrifying video of a parasailing experience in Goa that turned into a nightmare. She alleged that the adventure, which was meant to be a thrill, "almost cost" her everything when the rope tightened around her neck mid-air. Sushmitha, a nutritionist, revealed details of the terrifying incident in an Instagram post that has now gone viral, garnering over 2.3 million views.

"What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa, ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea," she wrote in the caption. "Fell into the water. Rope around my neck. Panic. Silence. Fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you're not in control anymore."

"I was lucky. Someone came. Someone saved me. Not everyone gets that second chance."

As a warning to other tourists, she said, "Before you try any water sport: ask questions, check safety, trust your gut. Because some experiences don't just stay as memories they stay as trauma."

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The woman's post triggered reactions from the online community. "I hate that laugh...this proves there is no seriousness for anybody's life," one user wrote in the comment section.

"This kind of stunt should never be allowed, at least in India, as no one understands the severity of it, and people think this is a fun sport, but it's actually life-threatening. Parasailing is not meant for this kind of water dips," another user wrote.

"She is with the wrong circle of friends. Seriously, no laughter at such a nasty situation," a third user added.

One user tried to explain the video, writing, "Those who are commenting negatively have never been there, I guess. They usually dip you in water by slowing down for some fun, then raise you up in the sky, then dip you again; therefore, the person in the video is laughing."

"Thank you for spreading awareness. " Hope you are doing okay," one user wished got her well-being.