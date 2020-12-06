Four Men Accused Of Raping Girl In Moving Van In UP's Bulandshahr: Police

The police are carrying out an investigating, a senior official said. (Representational)

Four men have been accused of gang-raping a girl in a moving vehicle after allegedly kidnapping her in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

The police have registered a case and are questioning one of the accused named in the written complaint by the girl, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the complaint, the girl claimed that she was going to a shop for some work on December 3 when a van came to a halt and three to four boys pulled her into the vehicle.

They took her to Bairamnagar road, where they allegedly raped her and made a video of the incident. She alleged that they threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl also alleged that the main accused reached her house with some people on Saturday morning and threatened to kill her family members if she registered a case against him.

During questioning, the main accused named in the complaint denied his involvement, the police said.

He claimed there was a dispute between his father and the girl's mother over the payment of Rs 2,000 as a "commission" to her for helping him get a loan of Rs 30,000 before Diwali, due to which there were frequent quarrels, they said.

The accused claimed that he was called to the girl's house on Saturday afternoon, and there was an argument between him and the girl's father.

The police are carrying out an investigating, the official said.