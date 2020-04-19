Coronavirus News Live Updates: No New Cases In 47 Districts In 28 Days, Says Union Health Ministry

New Delhi:
The health ministry on Saturday said a positive trend was emerging with no positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the 47 districts in the last 28 days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the functioning of the control room and the situation prevailing in the country during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. He was also briefed about the supply chain of essential commodities. The meeting was also attended by his two junior ministers -- G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai along with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days -- till April 14 -- in a bid to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was then further extended till May 3.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases in India Live Updates:
US Reports 1,891 COVID-19 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Report
The coronavirus death count in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.
It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.
Coronavirus: Senior Punjab Police Officer, Due For Plasma Therapy, Dies Of COVID-19
A senior police official from Punjab's Ludhiana, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died today at a hospital due to multiple organ failure.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar Kohli, 52, was scheduled for a plasma surgery but died before he could be operated on. He was admitted in SPS hospital, Ludhiana.
The officer was the first in the state to get a nod for plasma therapy from the Punjab government. He tested positive for the deadly virus just a few days ago.
China Could Face Consequences If "Knowingly Responsible" For Virus: Trump
US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that China could face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic.
"It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "And now the whole world is suffering because of it."
Trump was asked whether China should suffer consequences over the pandemic which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has left more than 157,000 people dead around the world.
"If they were knowingly responsible, certainly," he said. "If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake.
In Warning To Lockdown Violators, Arvind Kejriwal Cites 26-Patient Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned people of the dangers of not following social distancing advice during the lockdown by citing the case of a neighbourhood in the national capital, where 26 people were found infected with COVID-19.
"In Jahangirpuri, 26 people of the same family tested positive. They lived next to each other and despite containment measures, they continued visiting each other. We are worried for you," Mr Kejriwal said in a briefing on video on Saturday.
After Air India Opens Bookings, Centre Says No Decision On Flight Ops Yet
The government on Saturday said no decision has been taken to allow domestic or international flights, hours after Air India on its website said it is taking bookings for travel from May 4 on some domestic routes and from June 1 for international routes.
"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.
"Live Free Or Die": Hundreds Protest Against US COVID-19 Lockdown Rules
Hundreds protested Saturday in cities across America against coronavirus-related lockdowns -- with encouragement from President Donald Trump -- as resentment grows against the crippling economic cost of confinement.
An estimated 400 people gathered under a cold rain in Concord, New Hampshire -- many on foot while others remained in their cars -- to send a message that extended quarantines were not necessary in a state with relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- The COVID-19 war room is of much significance.
- A senior functionary in the ministry discloses that there are 36 helplines operational via which anyone can call with their problem.