Coronavirus News Live Updates: No New Cases In 47 Districts In 28 Days, Says Union Health Ministry

US Reports 1,891 COVID-19 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: Report





The coronavirus death count in the United States climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664 on Saturday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.





It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.