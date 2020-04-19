India Sends Anti-Malarial Drug To UAE To Fight Coronavirus

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by US officials as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

India has agreed to send hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be used for treating COVID-19 patients, the Gulf Arab state's embassy in New Delhi said.

Last month, the Centre put a ban on exports as sales soared to secure supplies for itself as US President Donald Trump touted the drug as a potential effective treatment for the deadly coronavirus. It said this month it would send supplies to some countries.

"The first shipment of medicine, currently on its way to the UAE, includes 5.5 million pills for treatment of patients with COVID-19," the embassy tweeted late on Saturday.

A number of countries including the US, Mauritius and Seychelles have already received the drug in the past few days.