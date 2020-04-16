55 Countries To Get Anti-Malarial Drug From India To Fight Coronavirus

The drug will be exported to Afghanistan, France, Syria, UK and US among others (Representational)

55 countries have been approved by India for the export of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug out of which 21 countries will get it on a commercial basis and others on a grant, that is in very small quantities.

India has approved the export of the drug to the neighbouring countries - Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka - but has left out Pakistan from the list.

Apart from these countries, the drug will be exported to Afghanistan, Maldives, Mauritius, France, Syria, UK and US among other countries.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the government has more than enough stock of HCQ to meet the current requirement. It had said that the centre has done proper preparation and planning with respect to current and future requirements of the drug, ANI reported.

3,036 Indians in 53 countries have been infected with coronavirus while 25 have died abroad from the infection. "Our advice is to stay put and reach out to the Indian missions which will provide maximum support," sources told ANI.

So far, the Ministry of External Affairs 24-hour COVID-19 control room has received 18,000 emails from across the world, 5,000 phone calls and 2,000 public grievances. India has repatriated 35,000 foreign nationals from 38 countries, as per sources.

India's has reported 12,380 cases so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.